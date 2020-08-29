Redundancies Entrepreneurs and the Coalition Party criticized Prime Minister Marin’s Kaipola speeches: “On this road, companies have a cold ride in this country”

Prime minister Sanna Marinin the speech in connection with UPM’s Kaipola plant receives criticism from entrepreneurs and the opposition party from the Coalition Party ranks.

Marin criticizes In an interview with Yle Ykkösaamu, the forestry company UPM closed the Kaipola plant. Marin emphasized that the factory has been profitable and that Finland is experiencing a severe economic crisis. At the same time, the Prime Minister asked whether dismissal is too easy in Finland.

CEO of Finnish entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen accuses Marin of instructing a billion-dollar investment firm.

“Deep sigh. Prime Minister Sanna Marin is advising UPM, which is investing billions, to advise on where to invest and longs to make redundancies more difficult as an employment medicine. On this road, companies have a cold ride in this country, ”Pentikäinen wrote on the Twitter service.

“Even the blue-and-white employer entrepreneur, as he listens to Prime Minister Sanna Marini’s left-wing economic line, wonders if this is a country where it is worth taking a risk and employing. With these medicines, Finland will not get on the path to sustainable growth, ”he continued.

Opposition party Vice-Chairman of the Coalition Party Antti Häkkänen finds the direction of the Marin government scary.

“At 1 a.m., the Prime Minister introduced a defiant leftist line. There has been no realism or interest in Finland in the weekly speeches of the beginning of the week. The direction is scary. The left leads the country even though the green left has a clear minority in parliament (76). Thank you for the center, ”Häkkänen wrote on Twitter.

Häkkänen’s statement was also shared on Twitter by the chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo, which earlier in the week accused the government of closing the Kaipola paper mill.

Thank you Marin, on the other hand, belonged to the trade union movement.

“Agrees with Prime Minister Sanna Marini that UPM is a profitable and profitable company that has rewarded its owners with generous dividends. It is understandably difficult for an ordinary person to understand the company’s decision to close the Kaipola plant, ”wrote the chairman of STTK Antti Palola On Twitter.