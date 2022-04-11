Monday, April 11, 2022
Redundancies Co-operation negotiations for vegetable protein brand Gold & Green Foods ended – 57 employment ends

April 11, 2022
FoodBrand Gold & Green Foods’ co-operation negotiations have ended. The negotiations will lead to the termination of 57 employment.

Food company Paulig said in early March it plans to divest its plant protein-focused Gold & Green business. At the same time, Paulig said it had sold the intangible assets of the Gold & Green brand and Gold & Green Foods and its research and development activities to Valio.

The agreement with Valio includes all Gold & Green brand rights, intellectual property rights and research and development.

“The agreement with Valio does not apply to other Gold & Green Foods operations or the Gold & Green Foods production plant in Järvenpää. Paulig will continue to operate Gold & Green Foods and sell Gold & Green products under Valio’s license in all markets until the transfer or possible cessation of operations, ”said Paulig in March.

The news is being updated.

