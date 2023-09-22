The smaller the quantity, the lower the price. TRUE? Not necessarily.

The French supermarket chain Carrefour is placing notices on its shelves to warn its shoppers about the phenomenon of “shrinkflation” (something like “redufflation”, a mixture of reduction with inflation), in which companies reduce the sizes of their products but keep their prices the same.

Among the products that have been singled out and embarrassed by Carrefour are the Lipton iced tea brand, Lindt chocolates and Viennetta ice creams.

The supermarket chain is warning consumers when the size of a bottle or container has been reduced; or if they contain less content than usual.

Carrefour said it wanted to put pressure on manufacturing companies to keep prices low.

“Obviously the objective of stigmatizing these products is to be able to tell brands that they have to rethink their pricing policies,” says Stefen Bompais, director of customer communications at Carrefour.

However, consumer protection groups in Europe say the practice of “reduffling” is widespread to the point that even supermarkets like Carrefour itself engage in it through their own brands.

Pricing issue

Carrefour has identified 26 products that have shrunk without their prices changing, from companies such as Nestlé, PepsiCo and Unilever.

Carrefour says that Nestlé’s Guigoz infant milk, for example, had been reduced from 900g to 830g.

A bottle of Lipton unsweetened peach-flavored iced tea – made by PepsiCo – went from 1.5 to 1.25 liters, according to the French supermarket chain.

Carrefour Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard has repeatedly said consumer products companies were not cooperating with efforts to cut prices despite a reduction in raw material prices.

It is the same position that France’s Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, met in June with 75 of the largest retailers and consumer groups to ask them to reduce the prices of their products.

Le Maire has said that, despite several rounds of negotiations, Nestlé and PepsiCo have been among the companies that have not wanted to reduce their prices.

These two companies have not offered statements on the subject, but the Lindt chocolate brand assured that it has seen a 9.3% increase in the costs of its raw materials.

“Reduflation”

The phenomenon of redflation not only exists in Europe, but has also been experienced in Latin America for some years.

Cuauhtémoc Rivera, president of the National Alliance of Small Merchants of Mexico (ANPEC), said in an interview with BBC Mundo in 2018 that in his country this trend affected high consumption products in general that are offered in smaller presentations and in packaging other than the original ones.

He pointed out that the phenomenon was evident in breads, snacks, fried foods, cereals, oils, tuna, olives, fabric softeners, detergents and soft drinks, among others.

Vanesa Ruiz, general manager of the Center for Storekeepers, Self-service and Retail Merchants of Córdoba (Argentina), also indicated then that they had been detecting the “reduflation” for some time.

“Many companies do this gradually as a form of savings, because these small reductions in each product mean an important benefit for them,” he told BBC Mundo.

Cuauhtémoc Rivera, from ANPEC, stated that in Mexico the “redufflation” arose driven by a sharp drop in consumer purchasing power.

“Companies are looking to open their portfolio to place their products within reach of different pockets with these presentations of their products with smaller quantities,” he noted.

*With reporting from Lucy Hooker, BBC News business reporter.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.