The great historical debt that Mexico has towards its working class that works in the formal sector of the country is no secret to anyone, which is why there are many who have celebrated the different legislative initiatives in favor of this elemental sector of society. mexican.

And, precisely, one of the initiatives of reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that has created the most expectations among Mexican workers is the one in which the reduction of the working week, going from 48 hours to 40 hours a weekbut who would benefit?

It was a couple of months ago when the reform proposal to the Federal Labor Law was presented in the Congress of the Union to make the 5-day work week a reality, i.e. give 2 days off a week to employees of the Mexican formal sector.

Thus, after the approval of other proposed amendments to the LFT, such as the increase in vacations and the elimination of outsourcing, federal legislators now seek to reduce the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours.

All in all, it should be said that this proposal for a new working week in Mexico will be discussed until next month of September of this 2023although this has not prevented different doubts from arising among the possible beneficiaries.

In this vein, one of the most frequent questions asked by Mexican workers in relation to the initiative for the new work week has to do with the beneficiaries of this reform to the Federal Labor Law.

Reduction of working hours: To which workers would the NEW SCHEDULE of 40 hours apply?/Photo: Unsplash

Thus, according to what is stated in the proposal for the reduction of the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours, the new work week would be applying to workers in the Mexican formal sector who work more than 5 days a week.

When referring to the formal sector, allusion is made to any employee who works for a company, employer or employer who pays taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the respective contributions to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

However, it must be remembered that not all formal workers would benefit from the reform of the LFT, since these they would have to work more than 5 days a week to be able to apply the reduction.

Reduction of working hours: to which workers would the NEW SCHEDULE of 40 hours apply?/Photo: Pixabay

Thus, according to the data presented by the president of the Mexican Association of Human Capital Companies (AMECH), Héctor Márquez, taking into account that in Mexico there are around 9 million employees in the formal sector whose work week consists of 6 days or more, it would be these who would really be favored by the reduction of the Mexican work week.

Thus, according to IMSS data, going from working 48 hours a week to 40 hours would be favoring, mainly, employees of self-service stores, car assemblers, and banks.

