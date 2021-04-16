The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced today, Friday, that it reduced the sentence of suspension of American runner Christian Coleman to 18 months, after the latter appealed the decision of the Integrity Unit of the International Athletics Federation to exclude him for a period of two years for violating anti-doping laws.

On October 27, the Integrity Unit decided to suspend Coleman, the world champion in the 100-meter race in 2019, as of May 14, 2020, for missing the surprise tests three times in a row within one year. Despite the reduced penalty, Coleman, 25, is still banned from participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer (from July 23 to August 8).

The Court of Arbitration for Sport clarified that even if Christian Coleman had already violated Article 2.4 of the anti-doping regulations, he should have been particularly vigilant, noting that the degree of his neglect was “less dangerous” than was initially built on.

The court held that if the official in charge of the tests had bore the trouble of making a phone call to Coleman upon his arrival at his home, the latter would have returned home within the specified time, and a doping test could have taken place.

Although there is nothing in the regulations requiring an anti-doping official to communicate by phone, the court confirmed that this was a common practice, and that Coleman had the right to expect contact with him.

The statement continued, “In conclusion, the judges of the court considered that the suspension for a period of 18 months is an appropriate punishment, given the circumstances.”

Coleman had escaped the year before last from being excluded from the Doha World Cup 2019 for violating the laws three times in 2018 and 2019, as he succeeded in reducing them to two unsuccessful attempts.