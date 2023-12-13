The reduction in state subsidies for transport and public services (electricity, water and gas) in Argentina, announced this Tuesday (12) by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, will be applied from January 1, 2024, he said this Wednesday on Friday (13) the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni.

“This improvement of 0.7% (of GDP, in relation to the expected closing of inflows in 2023) still leaves a part of the subsidies to be resolved in a tariff scheme that we consider, and I believe that a good part of Argentines do too, absolutely ridiculous ”, highlighted the spokesperson at his daily press conference at Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Argentine Executive.

According to the government of libertarian president, Javier Milei, this measure aims to end the “inequality” that subsidies represent between the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA, which includes the City of Buenos Aires and the so-called conurbano or metropolitan belt) and the rest of the country.

In a recorded message, the Argentine Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, announced this Tuesday a package of measures focused on the sharp reduction in State spending to achieve fiscal balance and cut monetary issuance in the bud, the cause of high inflation in the country, according to the diagnosis of the new Executive.

“We will reduce subsidies for energy and transport. Today, the State artificially supports the artificially low prices of energy and transport tariffs through subsidies,” said the Minister of Economy.

Caputo also stated that “politics has always” done this “because in this way it deceives people into believing that it puts money in their pockets.”

“But these subsidies are not free, they are paid for with inflation”, claimed the minister.

The transport subsidy was one of the most questioned topics in the last electoral campaign, mainly by politicians from the interior of the country, such as the Peronist dissident Juan Schiaretti, who also ran for president.

The Argentine capital and the metropolitan belt are the two jurisdictions in Argentina where the price of public transport tickets is the cheapest in the country, with differences that quadruple in some important cities such as Rosario or Córdoba.

The measures announced by Caputo include, among others, the non-renewal of state employment contracts of less than one year, the suspension of official advertising in the press, a cut in the number of government ministries and secretariats, the reduction to a minimum of transfers from the national government for those in the provinces and the end of public works tenders.

The announcements also included a sharp correction of the official exchange rate, raising the rate from 400 to 800 pesos per US dollar.