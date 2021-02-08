23.2 billion euros in public funding is collected each year by agricultural and food stakeholders, indicates the foundation Nicolas hulot. This amount includes funding from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), but also tax relief measures. Out of all this funding, only 11% are intended to meet the objective of reducing pesticides, but the Nicolas Hulot Foundation affirms in a report that only 1% contributes in a proven way.

At the same time, private financing is estimated at 19.5 billion euros per year. These funds, mainly from banks or agricultural cooperatives in the form of loans, are, according to the report, more mobilized by the farms that use the most pesticides. But these private funders “remain passive and ultimately feed the status quo“, deplores the Foundation.

The weight of failure is too often put on the shoulders of farmers Nicolas Hulot Foundation report on public policies on pesticide reduction.

The Foundation’s finding is rather that “the responsibility is on the side of the public authorities and all agricultural and food stakeholders“.

The report recalls that France aims to reduce the use of pesticides by 50% by 2025. But their use has increased by 25% in 10 years, from 2009 to 2018. This increase is to be attributed to a minority fringe of French farms (9%). This farming group has moreover “increased in number of farms and agricultural area, indicates the report. In other words, the most greedy in pesticides, always more numerous and larger, pull the figures of consumption upwards.“

Conversely, the farms using the least pesticides have reduced their consumption by 1% in 10 years. They occupy 31% of the agricultural surface but see their number decrease.

The report also underlines that in 10 years, half of the farmers will be retired. “Renewal of generations is the key to achieving ecological goals“, notes the Foundation. It estimates that more than 60% of farms could change model if they were really supported. The Foundation thus pleads for France to set itself the goal of 100% of agroecological installations in 10 years.