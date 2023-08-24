Receive one fine it is never pleasant at home. It’s about verbal which in most cases refer to infractions detected by electronic devices, such as Speed ​​Cameras, tutors and surveillance cameras at the entrance of the ZTL. Now, in addition to the home, a fine can also be notified via PEC – Certified Electronic Mail. In case of fines involving the reduction of driving license points, the owner of the fined car must remember about communicate the data of the driving license of the person who was driving at the time of the infringement. It is very important to do it within the time frame stipulated by law, so as not to run into one second sanction.

Driving license points deduction

Especially when it comes to fines for exceeding the limits speed limitsin addition to the financial penalty, one faces one reduction of points on the driving licence, which varies according to the severity of the violation. If the infringement is detected directly by the Police there is no obligation to communicate the data of the driver while if, as happens in most cases, the infringement is detected with electronic equipment (speed cameras, tutors, etc.) the fine is notified, by registered mail, at home of the car owner, who must communicate the data of the licence who was driving within 60 days of notification of the report.

Driving license points deduction: for fines not immediately contested you have to communicate the driver data from the car owner

In general, the provision of driver data is mandatory for all infringements not immediately contestedwhich provide for the accessory penalty of deducting points from the driving licence.

Communication of license data of who was driving, how to do it?

For communicate the data of the driving license of the person who was driving you have to use a module where the data of who was actually driving at the time of the infringement must be reported. Once completed in all its parts, the form must be sent by 60 days to the address indicated in the notification, via one of the available methods (online, registered letter with return receipt, email or PEC, fax, etc.). In addition to the form, a copy of a driver’s document who committed the offence.

The communication of the driver’s data must be made within 60 days

In case the vehicle owner is a legal personthe legal representative or his delegate is required to follow the same procedure existing for natural persons, always communicating the driver’s data within 60 days of notification of the contravention.

Declaration driver fine in case of appeal

Attention because it is not always mandatory to communicate the driver’s data. Indeed if we decide to do appeal to the fine, the data should not be sent. As established by the sentence of the Court of Rome (n. 8354/2016)indeed, it would be illegitimate a possible reduction of the points of the driving license before the definitive sentence.

In this circumstance however, it is advisable to inform the Authority that imposed the fine to have filed an appeal request to the Justice of the Peace. If the appeal is rejected in the appropriate forums, whoever receives the fine will have to proceed with the communication of the driver’s data.

Fine if I don’t declare the points on my licence

Attention, if the person who was driving is not declared to reduce the points on the license, there is a risk of a second fine for omitting data. The administrative fine varies from 291 to 1,166 eurosas required byarticle 126-bis paragraph 2 of the Highway Code.

If the data is not communicated within 60 days, you risk a second fine

This second sanction must be notified by 90 days from the date of the violation, i.e. from the expiry date by which the driver’s data communication should have been transmitted. If the notification takes place after the aforementioned deadline, the second report may be contested.

DOWNLOAD THE FORM TO COMMUNICATE THE DRIVING LICENSE DATA

