D.he British government wants to commit to ambitious climate protection goals. According to newspaper reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce later this week that he will cut CO2 emissions by 78 percent from 1990 levels by 2035. In doing so, the government is going beyond its previous goal – which is already far reaching by international standards – of reducing emissions by 68 percent by 2030.

According to reports, the announcement should be made before the international climate conference on Thursday. There the American President Joe Biden wants to inform about the targets of his administration. Johnson, host of the world climate summit in Glasgow at the end of the year, is trying to take on a role as a climate leader with Biden. As one of the heads of government, he had announced that he would reduce CO2 emissions to zero by 2050 and called for others to follow suit.

Opposition parties and climate activists welcomed the new brands. However, Ed Miliband, Labor Party’s climate policy spokesman, also said the government is aiming high without delivering. It is criticized that the government has allowed a new coal mine and has issued further licenses for gas production and plans to expand the airport in London. The government points to its ban on gasoline and diesel cars from 2030 and investments in wind energy.

According to the British Climate Protection Commission, reaching the new target will require a restructuring of the economy. A climate-neutral electricity and heat supply is mentioned, but also a lower consumption of meat and a reforestation of the forests.