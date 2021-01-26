Angela Merkel has been tightening the tone for days, a now well-established political tactic, if she considers the applicable corona restrictions to be too lax and worries.

First in the switch with the Prime Minister, then in the federal press conference, then in the CDU switch, she warned of the barely calculable risk of virus mutations that are also spreading in Germany. “We have to take this risk very seriously, I can only advise all of us,” is her credo.

After the latest federal-state switch had a lockdown extension until February 14th, the obligation to wear medical masks and to work more from home as a result, it obviously does not go far enough. To the annoyance of the CDU, the “Bild” newspaper published unusually detailed statements by the Chancellor from a switch with the Union parliamentary group leaders in the federal and state levels.

You can read statements with a view to the complicated federal-state talks. like: “I have asked the question a hundred times: Why can’t we ban travel? Then I always get the answer, referring to former GDR citizens, that we are a free country. You can introduce a 15-kilometer exclusion zone, but it’s difficult to ban travel around the world. “

Tighter border controls soon?

At Christmas 50,000 flew to the Canaries and Maldives every day. “We have to thin out the air traffic so that there is nowhere to go.”

For days, considerations have been going on about what else can be done against mutation such as the particularly contagious variant B117, which first made the numbers skyrocket in Great Britain and Ireland, then in Portugal. A stronger obligation for laboratory tests for mutations, which the federal government decreed much too late, led to the problem that political action was somewhat like flying blind.

And so a drastic measure is now being examined. Exactly on the anniversary of the first Corona case in Germany, at the auto supplier Webasto in Bavaria, Germany is once again heading for the crisis to worsen. “The threat posed by the numerous virus mutations demands that we also examine drastic measures and discuss them in the federal government,” said Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) of the “Bild” newspaper. “This includes much stricter border controls, especially at the borders to high-risk areas, but also the reduction of air traffic to Germany to almost zero, as Israel is currently doing to prevent the introduction of the virus mutation.”

The excitement is of course great, but Seehofer obviously only means air traffic from or to high-risk areas where the mutations have occurred strongly, such as Great Britain, Ireland, South Africa and Brazil. According to Tagesspiegel information, Merkel tried to put things in order on Tuesday afternoon in the Union parliamentary group meeting. No travel standstill is planned. “What is being spread there again!”, She said according to the participants.

In the Chancellery one looks at Israel

Travel restrictions would only apply to mutation regions where the mutation is particularly strong. Tourist travel there is prohibited in order to limit the spread of the virus. Commuters on the German-Czech border, for example, are not affected – many work in Saxony as nurses and doctors. Returning travelers could also return to Germany. “The mutations worry us, we should avoid them becoming dominant. Too many trips to Germany otherwise carry mutations, “she said, according to participants. At the same time, there were many discussions in the Schengen area. The movement of goods must remain free.

But it is also a hidden warning – it can still be sharpened, for the travel and flight industry the uncertainty, especially with a view to the Easter business, is a disaster.

The Chancellery has closely followed the latest decisions in Israel where vaccination is making the best progress worldwide – also because three times as much was paid for the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine as in the EU.

Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv has been largely closed since Tuesday, midnight. The measure will initially apply until the end of the month, but could also last four weeks. Cargo flights and flights for medical reasons are excluded.

According to official information, up to 40 percent of new corona infections in Israel can be traced back to a mutation that comes from Great Britain. However, almost all of the international air traffic in Israel runs through Ben Gurion Airport, which makes isolation easier.

This is far more complicated in Europe, Merkel only wants border closings as a last resort. “From an epidemiological point of view, we as the European Union are one area,” she says. And so Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has now discussed drastic plans with her. The people who accepted severe restrictions in Germany expected “that we would protect them as best as possible from an explosion in the number of infections.”

This is also due to feedback that quarantine regulations are only complied with to a limited extent. The federal police have been intensifying controls on flights from high-risk corona areas since the weekend. Entry registrations and evidence of a current negative corona test when entering from high-risk areas are checked in particular.

Braun is shaking one of the Union’s last pillars

A number shows how fragile the whole situation is. “For the current year growth of 3.0 percent is expected,” says the new annual economic report, which is available to the Tagesspiegel and which is to be decided by the cabinet on Wednesday. That sounds good, but it is much less than expected after the drop of minus 5 percent in Corona year 2020.

The grinding marks will therefore be felt much more strongly – and now it can be even more violent. The big difference to the first lockdown so far is that the borders remained open, supply chains intact and the companies can continue to work nationwide.

However, it speaks volumes that Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU) considers the budgetary situation so difficult in view of the further corona burdens that are still to be expected that he is now shaking one of the last cornerstones of the Union: the debt brake. It was suspended twice because parliament determined an exceptional emergency situation caused by Corona. In a guest article in the “Handelsblatt”, Braun has now proposed that the debt brake should be suspended for years to come.

In order to still be able to achieve two further goals of the Union after the Bundestag election, no tax increases and a limitation of social security contributions to a maximum of 40 percent by 2023. So no additional burdens for the economy. “The debt brake cannot be adhered to in the coming years, even with otherwise strict spending discipline,” he concludes. Immediately there is a headwind from all sides. “He has everything in view,” says a well-connected CDU man

In other words: The development will not be such that the debt brake could work again in 2022. But since the budget is only to be passed after the federal elections, it is a matter of hammering stakes in possible coalition negotiations, especially towards the Greens, who want more room for investment. And if a heavyweight like Braun opens the debate, you create new flexibility to grind dogmatic positions, says the CDU.

Nevertheless, Braun’s admission hits like a bomb – but to change something about the debt brake for the years 2022 ff, a two-thirds majority is needed. In the first parliamentary group meeting of the CDU and CSU, to which the new CDU leader Armin Laschet lets himself in, he immediately draws a clear line. “The debt brake should be retained. Just like we reject tax increases, ”he says according to participants. “If members of the government consider it necessary to want to change the constitution, they should coordinate this with the party and parliamentary group in the future. You can’t just do that. “

Loosen the debt brake?

Mike Mohring, chairman of the CDU / CSU’s financial policy spokesman, also emphasized in an interview with Tagesspiegel that he was against it. “In exceptional cases, the debt brake requires permanent justification before parliament. Replacing this with a degressive corridor for borrowing will undermine the debt brake. ”

But he leaves room for maneuver: In view of the ongoing pandemic, he sees the justification for a catastrophe for next year that could justify suspension for a third time. “But the basis is the interaction between parliament and government on this issue, that is, the justification of the exception before the Bundestag, the debate on it and the approval of the parliament in the context of the annual budget consultation must remain.”

It took a lot of effort and strength to enforce this constitutional norm. “Corona does not require any change, but the need for the debt brake.” And so these two parallel debates about further restrictions and the possible relaxation of the debt brake show: The pandemic will keep the country busy for a long time – and the year 2021 will be more difficult than expected.