Forecast is from Minister Marina Silva (Environment) at a TCU event on sustainable development

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said on Thursday (5.Oct.2023) that the reduction in deforestation in the Amazon should reach 50% in September. In August, the drop was 48%.

“Probably, this September, the reduction in deforestation will increase slightly from 48% to 50% [na Amazônia]. In the State of Amazonas, the reduction was 64% and a 50% reduction in fires”, celebrated Marina Silva during her participation in the 7th National Control Forum. Organized by the TCU (Federal Audit Court), the event has the theme “Sustainable Development and Control – Connecting Inspection, Governance and Sustainability”.

The minister also mentioned the combined effects of El Niño and the warming of the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in the result of climate change that led to extreme events. He linked the heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul, the drought in the Amazon rivers and the deaths of tons of fish and more than 100 dolphins and tucuxis with the rise in river water temperatures, which reached 39º C.

However, the minister understands that Brazil could be a great exporter of sustainability. “We already have the Ecological Transformation Plan; the Low Carbon Agriculture Plan; and we have the Deforestation Prevention and Control Plan for all Brazilian biomes. It’s not easy, but it’s certainly not impossible. Being looked at, being seen, we will create the necessary ethical embarrassment for all humanity that what we are doing is still insufficient”, he stated.

Marina also proposed an agreement on the environmental issue, as occurred in the global financial system, as a way of preserving nature. “We have to make a Basel agreement for the planet too. Activities can only exist if they have support in nature, nature’s support capacity. If not, these activities cannot be done.”, he defended.

The 1988 Basel Agreement aimed to regulate the functioning of banks and various global financial institutions.

At the end of her speech at the event, Marina Silva commented on how she and the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, were treated on a trip to Manaus, on Wednesday (4.Oct). They were part of the federal government delegation to evaluate and propose solutions in the alert situation in Amazonas municipalities due to the drought.

The minister was criticized by local politicians for the delay in granting the environmental license for paving the BR-319 federal highway, which connects Amazonas to Porto Velho, and the rest of the country. At the time, Marina said that the concession is a technical process and that studies are being carried out to verify the feasibility of the works without impacting local sustainability. “No one makes it difficult, no one makes it easy”, he clarified.

“The harshest words were directed at me and Minister Soninha [Sônia Guajajara]. And I thought why. When indigenous peoples protect 80% of the planet’s forests, harsh words were directed at us. Sometimes, our conscience projects onto someone else what we don’t want to take on as responsibility.”, concluded Marina.

With information from Brazil Agency.