The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued a ministerial circular to reduce the working hours of workers in private sector establishments in the country, throughout the holy month of Ramadan, by two hours per day. The circular issued by the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, comes in implementation of Article 65 of Federal Law No. (8) of 1980 regarding the regulation of labor relations.





