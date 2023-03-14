The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution announced a reduction in the value of violations of the precautionary measures of the Corona (Covid 19) pandemic by 50% on the value of each violation. Pay off.
The Emergency Prosecution called for taking advantage of the reduction decision and promptly paying the fines through the websites and smart applications of the Ministry of Interior and police commands at the state level..
