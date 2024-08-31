Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Amid global anticipation, the expected decision of the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points during its meeting on September 17 and 18, and just seven weeks before the US presidential elections, has angered Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidency.

While the administration of current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris may hope to cut interest rates, Trump has warned Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell against cutting interest rates before the presidential elections scheduled for next November, considering it an effort to stimulate the economy before the elections, which is in the interest of the Democrats and their candidate Harris.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole conference that it was time to cut interest rates, which represents an explicit move towards imminent easing in monetary policy, adding that the bank will do everything it can to support the strength of the labor market while making further progress towards price stability.

“The direction is clear and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, evolving expectations and the balance of risks, and we are confident that inflation is close to reaching the central bank’s 2 percent target,” Powell added.

Powell’s remarks came the day after Harris accepted the Democratic nomination to run in the US presidential election.

American political expert Irina Tsukerman believes that the decision to cut interest rates, despite its general positiveness, will have a limited impact given that there is little time left before the elections, adding that the Federal Reserve is a semi-independent entity; and whether sooner or later, if it decides that it is beneficial for the economy to cut interest rates, it will do so, especially if inflation rates stabilize regardless of the election date.

As in any economic scenario, there are interests that benefit from higher interest rates while others find it challenging, Zuckerman told Al-Ittihad, as banks profit and make profits from loans and credit card debt, while homeowners and students who take out those loans are negatively affected.

She explained that Trump generally does not have a good record of reducing the federal debt, and in fact has caused the debt to rise significantly compared to what Barack Obama did, noting that interest rates alone may not be enough to offset other factors that contribute to the debt.

“There are other factors, such as the Republican Party’s official position not to cut any entitlement programs and Trump’s position calling for a 100% tariff on all imported goods, which will also contribute to inflation,” she added.

The political analyst believes that Trump’s position may seem beneficial to some groups, but looking at the totality of his contradictory policies, it will appear that the desired economic impact will not be achieved, and anyone who looks closely at Trump will realize the contradictions in his positions.

In the same context, political analyst Ahed Al-Hindi said that Trump always refers to what he calls the deep state and the government controlled by bureaucrats who are hostile to him and belong to the Democratic Party, adding that Trump always accuses them of exploiting the state’s tools in order to achieve the interests of one candidate over another.

Al-Hindi added to Al-Ittihad that Trump believes that there is no real economic basis for the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates, which leads to increased confidence in the Democrats before the start of the elections and affects the voters’ decision.

He continued: “Trump cites many similar positions, such as the postponement of the launch of the Corona virus vaccine by the American Drug Organization until Biden arrived in the White House, at which time Trump described the incident as a gift directed to Biden.”

Regarding the interest rate cut, Ethan E. Denser, an expert in international political economy, explained that the decision comes as a result of data on the decline in inflation as a result of previous price increases, which reduced demand and controlled prices, coinciding with the recovery of global supply chains.

E. Denser added to Al-Ittihad that the interest rate cut is a radical shift in the monetary policy followed for two years, with the recovery of the US labor market, the decline in the unemployment rate, and the rise in wages. The economic expert expects the decision to have positive effects on the US financial markets and to raise investor morale in key sectors including technology and real estate. The decline in interest rates also increases the competitiveness of US exports in global markets, which is in the interest of the current Democratic administration, led by Harris.