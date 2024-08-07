The Ministry of Justice reported that the most notable improvements it introduced to notary public services are reducing the time required to request and receive notary public transactions, including the service of issuing a certificate from a registry from 10 minutes to five minutes, and the service of requesting the executive formula from an editor from 20 minutes to 10 minutes, i.e. a 50% reduction in the time required to obtain the service, in addition to reducing the number of fields from 27 to eight fields.

She stressed that these improvements come in line with the objectives of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” programme to simplify and reduce government procedures and eliminate unnecessary procedures and requirements, which is a new phase for government work in the UAE.

The Ministry of Justice has developed the service of drafting and authenticating contracts and documents (the notary public), so that the time required to apply for the service has been shortened by 50%, and the number of fields that must be filled out has been reduced by 70%.

She stressed that the Ministry’s clients, whether inside or outside the country, can complete requests without the need to be present, through visual and audio communication, using the “Notary Public” system.

She stressed the possibility of obtaining notary public services around the clock through the digital agency service, which can be applied for and completed in record time through the digital identity and without the need for the intervention of the notary public, which ensures the provision of the requirements of the digital age and better meets the aspirations of individuals and companies.

Notary public services can be obtained and notary public transactions can be submitted through the Ministry of Justice’s electronic system.

The notary public is responsible for completing many transactions, including: drafting contracts and documents, authenticating the signatures of the parties concerned, proving the date of customary documents as stipulated in this law, directing the oath, drafting and authenticating sworn statements, certifying notifications, warnings and protests that he drafts or authenticates the signatures in them to the parties concerned upon their request in accordance with the provisions of the law, placing the executive formula on the documents drafted or authenticated by him in accordance with the provisions of the law, and any other powers assigned to him under another law.

In a related context, the Ministry of Justice announced the opening of registration to practice the profession of private notary public, calling on those wishing to review the conditions and apply for registration in the private notary public register to register electronically through the Ministry of Justice website.

