Former president of the BRICS bank says that Brazil is one of the countries that “left behind” for not opening the economy

Marcos Troyjo, former president of the BRICS bank, said that reducing the “size of the state” in the economy improves “Brazil cost”. Troyjo gave the statements to the program “Free Channel“, from the bandin an interview broadcast in the early hours of this Monday (April 8, 2024).

“Opening the economy through international treaties, international agreements, creates some vulnerabilities. But the lesson of big trade deals is this: when you have trade liberalization, the majority wins and the minority loses.”, he declared. “Most are silent and the few that miss are very noisy”, he added.

According to Troyjo, the industry “it worked in recent years” in countries that used a “merchant nation”, such as China, South Korea and other Asian economies. These places, declared the former president of the BRICS bank, “are linked to a dynamic flow” of international trade.

He cited countries that “became more closed” that's why, “stayed behind”: Türkiye, Argentina, Brazil and Russia. “We are not going to resolve this issue by defining who is the egg and who is the chicken. If you have to solve everything to be able to open [a economia] or open it and then resolve it. You can do both things together“, he said.

“The conclusion is that international agreements that help open the economy and open the economies of others to us work as an incentive to the dynamics of structural reforms”, he stated.

Troyjo spoke about how Brazil could increase its size in the world economy. He declared that he did not see “better alternatives” than “virtuous combination” between the country to increase its participation in international trade, using a “geopolitical window of opportunity that opened due to food and energy insecurity and the transition to green”, with Brazilian credentials.

The former president of the BRICS bank stated that, in the coming years, there will be a large population increase in some emerging countries, which “means an extraordinary opportunity” for Brazil from a commercial and investment attraction point of view.

“History has shown that when you have these expansion cycles, there also comes a tsunami of investment in capital formation and a tsunami of infrastructure“, he said.

According to him, there was, in times “most recent“, one try “intervention in the economy” in a way that, in his view, “is not well regarded by those who want to allocate capital” in Brazil. “And this is not good. Brazil needs this capital because we have a low internal savings rate”, he declared.