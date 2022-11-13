The Abu Dhabi Police General Command announced a reduction in the speed on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road from the “Al-Sad Bridge” to the “Amerah Bridge” towards the city of Al-Ain from 160 km/h to 140 km/h, starting today, Monday, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Center to enhance traffic Safety. Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to adhere to the new road speed plates and to ensure safe driving, pointing out that traffic studies showed that reducing speed leads to an improvement in traffic safety levels on the roads, in addition to a gradual reduction in speed on the highway from a speed of 160 km / h. Down to 120 km/h near the city.