The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a reduction in the legal speed limit on Dubai-Hatta Street in the part between the emirates of Dubai and Ajman and the Al-Hosn roundabout (with a length of 6 km), from 100 km per hour to 80 km per hour, as of yesterday, January 12, 2023.

The authority indicated that the legal street speed limit signs were changed to 80 km/h instead of 100 km/h, and red lines were added at the beginning of the speed reduction zone to alert drivers according to the best standards and methods adopted in traffic safety.

The authority confirmed that the decision was made in coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, and based on a recent study that took into account the plan to develop the Hatta region and the improvements that took place on the road, and the expected number of road users during the coming period, noting that the distance in which the speed was reduced is estimated at six kilometers. The road has been painted in color to alert drivers to slow down, as is customary when changing speeds on Dubai roads.