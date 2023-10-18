The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Technical Committee for Traffic Safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, reduced the speed from 100 kilometers to 80 kilometers per hour, on Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Street in the city of Al Ain in both directions, from “Al Ghail Roundabout to Al Sarooj Roundabout,” in order to enhance traffic safety. Starting from the first of next November.

Abu Dhabi Police called on vehicle drivers to adhere to the new speed plates and ensure safe driving, pointing out that studies have shown that reducing speed will lead to positive results that will be reflected in the traffic situation, contribute to reducing the occurrence of traffic accidents, and improve the flow of traffic.