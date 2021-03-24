The Abu Dhabi Department of Health announced that it has lowered the price of a nasal swab (PCR) to detect the Coronavirus to 65 dirhams, in hospitals and survey centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” has updated the price of the new examination on the “Sehha” application for those wishing to book an appointment for work. PCR in all its health centers, while citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi confirmed that the new price will facilitate movement to and from the emirate, especially with the approaching spring break for students, which will encourage families to spend some vacation days outside the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and visit relatives and acquaintances in other emirates, It will also contribute to increasing the number of periodic examinations for early detection of the virus.

In detail, private hospitals and health centers have confirmed that, according to the directives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the fees for the Corona swab test have been reduced, and a unified price has been set for all health facilities, as the new fees for the nasal swab (PCR) have become 65 dirhams per sample, including taking and examining the sample, in relation to For cases that visit health care facilities without symptoms or medical indications to perform the test, indicating that the examination will continue to be provided free of charge to the beneficiaries within the specified health insurance coverage for patients suspected of being infected with the virus and who suffer from acute respiratory symptoms “whether simple or severe” based on the medical evaluation and exposure to a case Infected with the virus in the last 14 days, in addition to cases of close contact with a confirmed or probable case of Covid-19 infection.

It is worth noting that the base price is 370 dirhams, and decreased to 250 dirhams, then decreased again to 180 dirhams, reaching last December to 85 dirhams, bringing the reduction rate since the application of the nasal swab test to about 83%.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

