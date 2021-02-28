The school operations sector of the Emirates Institution for Institutional Education informed the government school administrations in Abu Dhabi yesterday to reduce the duration of the class to 30 minutes instead of 45 minutes, while preserving the inclusion of 5 minutes between classes, and including the break during the school day so that it is 15 minutes As of yesterday.

The circular includes students from the first stage until the secondary stage, as for the kindergarten stage, class time remains as it was specified in the study plan for that stage at 30 minutes for each session, and their school day includes four lessons for all children of KG 1 and 2, and the daily lessons include Arabic language and mathematics And two lessons in English and science twice, one lesson per week for Islamic education and social studies, as well as video clips provided by female teachers.

In turn, school administrations informed parents of the new schedules in accordance with those amendments, and this decision was greatly welcomed by parents and the administrative and teaching bodies.





