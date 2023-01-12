The Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, Adel Shakry, revealed the authority’s decision to reduce the taxi fare in Dubai. past.

Shakri stated that the authority deals with determining prices for the cost of transportation via taxis dynamically and in view of fuel costs, indicating that the cost of one kilometer traveled during the passenger’s journey in the taxi has now decreased from 2 dirhams and 19 fils to 1 dirham and 97 fils in line with the decrease in fuel prices. and fuel.

He stressed that the authority is keen to take into account the needs and demands of passengers, pointing out that it reviews the fees for the cost of taxis at a rate of every two months to ensure that they keep pace with all other variable factors that affect their prices.

He added that the authority will continue the periodic review during the coming period to ensure that the tariff is commensurate with fuel prices and with the needs of taxi customers.

