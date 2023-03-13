The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the reduction of normal working hours for all workers in the private sector in the country during the holy month of Ramadan by two hours per day.

In a ministerial circular it issued in this regard, it indicated that “it is permissible for establishments, in accordance with the interest and nature of their work, to apply flexible work patterns or remote work, within the limits of the daily working hours specified during the days of Ramadan.”

This comes in implementation of the provision of Clause 2 of Article 15 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations and its amendments.