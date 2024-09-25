The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has decided to amend the passport validity period required as a condition for accepting a request to correct the status of violators, from six months to only one month, during the grace period for correcting the status of violators, which the Authority launched starting from September 1st for a period of two months, with the aim of facilitating the task of correcting the status of violators, either by leaving the country without the entry ban stamp or obtaining a job opportunity and remaining in the country.

The Director General of the Authority, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, said that the validity period of passports for residency and visa violators, foreign-born children in the country and those listed on the administrative lists has been changed to one month only instead of six months, to enable violators to correct their status without the need to renew their passports if their validity period is less than six months, as was the case before the new decision was issued. This allows violators to overcome the challenge related to the long period of time required to renew passports through the embassies in the country.

He stressed that the decision represents a new advantage added to the advantages of exemption from fines granted by the grace period to violators to encourage them to correct their situations and take advantage of the exceptional opportunity provided by the grace period for correcting the situation, noting that amending the validity period of the passport accepted as a condition for completing the service will be applied during the grace period for correcting the situation only (September 1 – October 31, 2024).