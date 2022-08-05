Several governments are considering the nicotine reduction in cigarettes, to stem the problems of diseases and deaths caused by this substance. In fact, the cigarette is the only legal consumer product that, if used as intended, causes the premature death of half of consumers in the long term.

To address this long-standing health problem, at the end of June 2022, the Biden-Harris administration has announced a plan to design a new standard for cigarettes and other burnt tobacco products that would make them minimally harmful or create no addiction. A similar nicotine reduction strategy was also recently announced by the government of the New Zeland and has been described as the key component of the country’s new smoke-free plan. Reduction of nicotine in cigarettes: here are the benefits

The proposal Biden-Harris it was preceded by a previous proposal dating back to 2017 during the presidency Trump for the reduction of nicotine in cigarettes. Mitch Zellerthe director of the Center for Tobacco Products of the Food and Drug Administration from 2013 to April 2022, he declared in 2019 that “This rule could have the greatest impact in the history of public health.”

So what does the proposal mean in practice? Once implemented, probably not for at least another three years, it would mean that all cigarettes and cigars sold in the United States will have to contain about 95% less nicotine than they currently contain. Since nicotine is the addictive substance in tobacco, this would mean that these tobacco products would practically become less enticing. Young people would no longer become addicted to cigarettes and current smokers would find it much easier to quit.

Jonathan Foulds, Professor of Public Health Sciences and Psychiatry said, "As a Professor of Public Health Sciences, who has been conducting research on smoking cessation for over 30 years, I am impressed by any intervention that increases the churn rate among smokers who are not planning to quit. In one of our recent randomized clinical trials of ultra-low nicotine cigarettes, my Penn State research team, along with Harvard colleagues, found that those assigned to use them were four times more likely to quit. smoke compared to those who normally smoked classic cigarettes with nicotine ".

Several scientific studies have prospected the full public health benefits of a successfully implemented nicotine reduction standard for cigarettes may be of interest. A study of the FDA of 2018 predicted that by 2060, a nicotine reduction standard for cigarettes could drastically reduce the rate of smoking, from about 13% now to less than 2%, preventing 16 million people from becoming regular smokers and preventing more than 2.8 million tobacco-related deaths.

When nicotine reduction in cigarettes was first proposed under the Trump administration, Zeller and former FDA director Scott Gottlieb recognized that one of the main challenges to the success of this plan was the possibility that the regulation could result in an illicit market for high nicotine cigarettes.

Zeller and Gottlieb realized that a key way to prevent this from happening is to allow non-smoked nicotine products, such as electronic cigarettes, to stay on the market. E-cigarettes provide a satisfactory amount of nicotine for smokers while exposing the user to significantly lower amounts of toxic substances than regular cigarettes. As a result, e-cigarettes are likely to be significantly less harmful.

A recent study developed by a team of Professor Foulds’ collaborators, carried out alongside colleagues at Virginia Commonwealth University, recently found that when smokers who do not intend to stop using electronic cigarettes with cigarette-like nicotine administration, a greater percentage quit smoking completely than those using zero nicotine or no e-cigarette e-cigarettes.

The potential for e-cigarettes to help replace smoking explains why it came as a surprise to many when, two days after Biden-Harris announced in June to drastically reduce the permitted nicotine content in cigarettes, the FDA then announced. which was banning the marketing of Juul, the hugely popular e-cigarette that has been the best-selling e-cigarette brand for the past five years. When Juul appealed the decision, the FDA suspended the denial order until a further review was completed which should take months.

And Juul it is not the only e-cigarette to be threatened with a ban. Of the millions of e-cigarette applications submitted to the FDA by the September 2020 deadline, over 99% were rejected.

"The reason why the FDA ban on e-cigarettes is so disconcerting and counterintuitive in the context of the FDA's efforts to reduce nicotine in cigarettes is that the availability of e-cigarettes is critical to the viability of such a plan. Many researchers, myself included, believe that having a variety of legal and regulated high nicotine e-cigarettes on the market is critical to reducing consumer demand for illegal high nicotine products," explained Professor Foulds. regarding nicotine reduction.

Health authorities in other parts of the world, including the UK and New Zealand, have recognized the important role e-cigarettes can play in reducing cigarette smoking. New Zealand’s Nicotine Reduction Plan explicitly includes access to nicotine alternatives such as e-cigarettes.

Research shows that e-cigarettes are far less harmful than cigarettes and have been shown to help smokers quit highly toxic cigarettes. It is therefore highly likely that it is appropriate for public health protection to keep a variety of e-cigarette brands on the market until the nicotine reduction plan for cigarettes is successfully implemented.