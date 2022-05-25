Madrid. Reducing carbon dioxide emissions alone cannot prevent catastrophic global warming, new research finds.

A strategy that simultaneously cuts emissions of largely ignored pollutants other than carbon dioxide would cut the rate of global warming in half, giving the world a fighting chance to keep the climate safe for humanity, the authors say. .

The study, published this week by the journal Proceedings, of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, is the first to analyze the importance of reducing pollutants other than carbon dioxide compared to the mere reduction of fossil fuel emissions, both in the short and medium terms, until 2050.

It confirms growing fears that the current near-exclusive focus on carbon dioxide alone cannot prevent global temperatures from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the internationally accepted limit beyond which the climate is expected to grow. world passes through irreversible turning points.

In fact, that decarbonization alone is unlikely to prevent temperatures from breaking even the much more dangerous limit of 2 degrees Celsius.

The study, carried out by scientists from Georgetown and Texas A&M universities, as well as the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California at San Diego and other centers in the United States, concludes that the adoption of a “dual strategy” would reduce the rate of warming by half by 2050, making it much more likely to stay within those limits.

Non-carbon dioxide pollutants include methane, hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants, black soot, ground-level ozone smog, as well as nitrous oxide. The study calculates that, together, they contribute to global warming almost as much as carbon dioxide. Since most of them last only a short time in the atmosphere, their reduction slows the increase in temperature more quickly than any other mitigation strategy.

Until now, however, the importance of these non-carbon dioxide pollutants has been underestimated by both scientists and policymakers and has been largely neglected in efforts to combat climate change.

Recent reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conclude that reducing fossil fuel emissions – the main source of carbon dioxide – by decarbonising the energy system and switching to clean energy, in isolation, worsens global warming. overall in the short term.