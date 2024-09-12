Although at this point it cannot be assured whether the bill will be approved or not, Reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) for the reduction of the working day from 48 hours to 40 hoursif progress is made, it is worth noting that some workers in the Mexican formal sector will benefit more than others.

In this regard, it should be noted that the proposed reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) for the reduction of the working day to 40 hours It could take different forms depending on the company..

And one of these modalities, in addition to granting an extra day of rest to workers, is the Reducing the hours employees spend performing work activities in a day, i.e. having them work fewer hours in a day rather than giving them an extra day off.

It is in this way that, be approved in the Congress of the Union the reduction of the working day to 40 hours and the implementation of a reduction in the workload during the day, workers’ schedules could be as follows:

*Daytime hours: 6.5 hours daily

*Mixed schedule: 7.5 hours daily

*Night hours: 7 hours daily

The aforementioned schedules correspond to how the workdays would be if the reform to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) were approved to have a 40-hour work week, taking into account those already established in current Mexican labor laws.

Now, it should be noted that during his Participating in the Open Parliament Forum on Working Days and Rest Days, businessman Álvaro Alejandro García Parga said that the night shift could be reduced to 32 hours per week for workers in the Mexican formal sector..

In this regard, It should not be overlooked that this reduction, which would benefit workers on night shifts over employees on other shifts, is based on the calculation that was initially established at 35 hours a week, although removing the time allocated to lunch, which would leave 32 hours..

Thus, if the Congress of the Union, and 17 congresses of the 32 federal entities of Mexico, approve the reduction of the working day in Mexico, and the statements made by the employer are taken into account, The workers who would benefit the most from having a shorter week would be those who work the night shift..