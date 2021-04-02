Dubai Municipality statistics revealed a decrease in the number of closures related to violating precautionary measures to confront the Corona virus by about 23%, and also decreased by different percentages in terms of violations and warnings, compared to the previous month, and the municipality confirmed that intensifying its inspection and monitoring campaigns contributed significantly to raising compliance rates. Most of the establishments.

According to the municipality, the rate of violations decreased during the month of March to reach 112 violations, compared to 146 violations during the month of February, while the rates of warnings and alerts increased to 761, compared to 685 during February.

Most of the violations centered on not adhering to physical distancing, wearing personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves while preparing foodstuffs, as well as not using approved sterilization and disinfection materials, overcrowding inside the place, and neglecting the personal hygiene of workers in the place.

The municipality stated that the decision to close the violating institution is temporary, until the cause of the violation is removed and its conditions coordinated, pointing out that its inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, and the recording of sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception. Preparing and storing, displaying at healthy temperatures, and applying hygiene and sterilization procedures to prevent contamination.

The municipality checks food establishments in the emirate with its different activities, such as restaurants, cafeterias, cafes that provide food, groceries, supermarkets, and bakeries, as well as inspects and monitors delivery cars, to ensure that they are sterilized, maintain food safety measures after each order, and change delivery workers for masks and gloves after each order.

The municipality’s inspection teams conduct routine inspection visits, visits based on consumer reports, and impose fines in accordance with Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai.





