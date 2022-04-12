And the British “Sky News” network said that Johnson and his wife paid 50 pounds each, a reduced value of the fine because it was paid within 14 days of its imposition.

On Tuesday, Johnson said he had accepted the police fine for violating the 2020 lockdown rules imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The British prime minister said he “understands the public’s outrage over this issue”, but added that he did not believe he was violating the law at the time.

Johnson offered his “full apology”, after the scandal that erupted against the background of demands for his resignation, after pictures spread of rallies at the government headquarters during the quarantine period.

“Let me say right away that I have paid the fine, and I once again offer a full apology,” Johnson said in a televised address.

He told the BBC: “I have to say frankly, I had no idea at the time that this might be a violation of the rules. But of course the police thought otherwise, and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation.”

Earlier, a spokeswoman for the British government said, “The Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance received notification today (Tuesday) that the police intend to impose fines on them.”

The Labor Party, the largest opponent of the British government, has demanded the resignation of Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said on Twitter: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have repeatedly broken the law and lied to Brits. Both should resign. The Conservatives are completely unfit to govern.”

Johnson, whose popularity declined dramatically after this scandal, had pleaded guilty before lawmakers, but ruled out his intention to resign, calling to wait for the results of the police investigation.