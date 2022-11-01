“We knew in advance that we would have to compromise the car in Mexico”. Carlos Sainz after qualifying, which ended in fifth position, definitely far from the Red Bulls and Mercedes in Mexico City, he admitted that the Maranello team was aware of going through a weekend of marked suffering due to the altitude which put a strain on resistance of the turbo of the power units of the F1-75.

“On the one hand, there was a difficulty in our power unit due to our sizing of the turbo, which at that altitude with that thin air penalized us more than our opponents, at least for the type of mapping we used and so on. “the words of the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto delivered at the press conference held at the end of the twentieth weekend of the 2022 season.

The number one of the wall of the men in red is not afraid that the same situation could happen again in Brazil, a track where the F1-75 will be able to go hunting for a prestigious result again – as long as you understand what went wrong in Mexico power unit apart – to end with a sharp a 2022 that started in an overwhelming way and then lose its edge as the season progresses. “Thinking about Brazil is like Austriawhere I don’t think we were in trouble – added Binotto – in Brazil at least for the aspect of the power unit I do not expect problems, but this does not mean that the problem in Mexico was only the engine. On the Mexican circuit, the power of the Power Unit counts less than elsewhere. It’s not like Monza or Spa, although there is a straight along the engine performance it affects the lap, but less. The power unit is only part of the explanation, perhaps the minor one, there is much more that we need to analyze to understand what went wrong in this race ”.

Ferrari still has 40 points to manage against Mercedes in the Constructors’ standings in a fight for second place that seemed now over in favor of the Maranello Scuderia, which still has to place at least one weekend at the level of the seasonal average to make the Brackley team’s current ambitions for a comeback vain.