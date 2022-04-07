This was established by an amendment to the bill decree from May 1st to March 31st 2023. Thus comes a first response from Parliament to the energy crisis.

Rome – We try to save on everything. And the energy emergency caused by the war in Ukraine is only partially responsible for the phenomenon.

Stop the wild air conditioner in public offices, one might say. The Environment and Production Activities commissions have placed a limit on heating and air conditioning: the temperature cannot be more than 19 degrees in winter and less than 27 degrees in summer, with two degrees of tolerance.

The