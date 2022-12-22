The courts continue to reduce sentences based on the Law for the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, better known as the ‘law of only yes is yes’. The Third Section of the Provincial Court recently agreed to review the sentence of a bricklayer who was sentenced to six years and one day in jail for abusing a minor in a municipality in the Region, taking advantage of a work he was doing at his home.

The court agreed to the request of the defendant’s defense, which is practiced by the law firm Pozo & Puerta Abogados de Caravaca, and, despite the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office had proposed that he stay for six years, reduced the sentence to four years, six months and one day. The Murcian courts have already issued, in recent weeks, two other reductions in sentences for convicted persons based on this rule, which aggravates the penalties for abuse but sets a minimum sentence for some crimes that is lower than that established by previous legislation.

Messages in a social network



These events occurred, according to the sentence, on March 29, 2019 when the defendant was carrying out masonry work in the chimney of the minor’s home, who was 15 years old at the time. Around 7:00 p.m., he stopped working and approached the teenager and began kissing her neck. After her, as recounted by her resolution, he threw her onto her sofa and positioned himself on top of her, touching her breasts and her waist, even lowering her tights a little. The victim resisted, pushing him with her feet, which made the defendant give up.

That same night, the man sent messages to the girl through a social network telling her that the next day he was going to go home to work again and that “they would make love” and that “it made him want to eat all of it.” The next day, the man again threw himself at the minor, trying to penetrate her but giving up on her when she pushed her with her feet.