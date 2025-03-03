Reduce speed and control braking pedal: driving tips safely

The Winter situation which affects Spain by the passage of fronts and the entrance of cold air will leave instability in the form of rain for a good part of the week, according to the forecast of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), a prognosis that also affects the thousands of users who travel through roadwhich must take precautions and take into account a series of tips to circulate safely.

The Rain driving It is always delicate, especially if it falls intensely or the user has to stay on the road for a long time. This requires greater attention to the wheel for two fundamental reasons, because the braking distance is lengthened and visibility is reduced, which increases the risk of suffering an accident, recalls the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

The DGT explains that, with the asphalt wet by rain, The tires have a lower adhesionso the grip is worse. And summarizes the difference with a significant fact: the difference between stopping in dry asphalt at 90 kilometers per hour and doing it with the wet road is 32 meters more.

In addition, special care must be taken during the initial minutes of the rain, because they can be especially dangerous due to the mixture of water drops with the dust and fat of the asphalt, which make the pavement very sliding.

Even more dangerous are the situations in which it rains greatly, because water accumulates in a road, unable to absorb everything it receives. The consequence: adhesion is further reduced and the vehicle can even slide. In addition, moisture can affect the functioning of brake padsRemember traffic.





The rain too Visibility worsens During the driving of two ways, due to the drops that fall and due to splashes from other vehicles, which do not always reduce speed and do not pass with due distance. This can also lead to vehicle crystals fogging. Here, the proper functioning of the windshield wiper will be key.

Finally, the user must be aware that they can increase the circulatory congestionsespecially at the entrance of large urban areas and their accesses, so it is convenient to moderate the speed to avoid possible incidents.

Drive tips safely

To get out of a driving in the rain, the user must take precautions and follow a series of TIPS FOR CIRCULAR SAFEas details the DGT:

Reduce speed and maintain a safety distance greater than usual

Softness behind the wheel. You have to avoid stepping on the accelerator or brake pedals, especially on the road, where excessive wet asphalt speed can cause Aquaplaing.

Circular with at least the crossroads.

Activate the windshield wiper.

Use heating or air conditioning to eliminate the voaho that the moisture shape.

Brakes in good condition. Once underway, the driver must periodically check that the brakes work.

What to do if you have to cross a road flooded by water?

In the case of circulating on secondary roads and finding currents or small rafts, the DGT asks for Extreme precautions and evaluate the situation before crossing that section. They remember that, with half a deep depth and a speed of 10-20 kilometers per hour, it can be sufficient to drag a tourism. The best: do not cross and look for an alternative.