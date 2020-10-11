The high volatility of these papers currently enables attractive conditions for investors. By Emmeran Eder, Euro am Sonntag

The DAX and the Euro Stoxx 50 have recently seen violent movements. The DAX fell from 13,350 points to 12,400 points, the Euro Stoxx 50 from 3,360 to 3,100 points. The indices have since stabilized again.

Nonetheless, the rapid downward trend has shown investors again that the stock market is not a one-way street up. Several uncertainty factors are likely to affect the markets in the coming weeks: In addition to the risk of a renewed lockdown in Europe, there is a threat of a hard Brexit. The final phase of the US election campaign is also putting a strain on the markets.

Investors should therefore consider whether they should not sell some of their shares and switch to cap bonus certificates. With these you have a risk buffer downwards and at the same time can continue to participate in price gains to a certain extent.

These papers currently have attractive conditions, as the range of fluctuation of stocks and indices is still unusually high in historical comparison, despite the calming situation. The VDAX-New, which indicates the expected fluctuation range of the DAX, stands at almost 28 percent, the counterpart in the Europe index at 26.5 percent.

In the case of high volatility, larger risk buffers and a higher upper price limit (cap) can be displayed. This is the case with the BNP Paribas DAX cap bonus certificate on the DAX (ISIN: target = “_ blank” rel = “noopener”> DE 000 PH1 S2D 6). The paper runs until August 2021. If the barrier at 10,200 points is never touched by then, which corresponds to a risk buffer of 20 percent, investors receive the equivalent of the upper price limit, the cap, at 14,600 DAX points.

With the current DAX level of 12,790 points, you will achieve a maximum return of 11.5 percent by the due date. If the DAX climbs above the cap at 14,600 points, investors no longer participate in the earnings.

The UBS bonus certificate on the Euro Stoxx 50 (DE 000 UD8 U0H 9) runs a little longer, until the end of September 2021. Here the risk buffer up to the barrier at 2,500 index points is slightly higher at almost 22 percent (index level: 3,200). The cap is at 3,700 points, which corresponds to a maximum achievable return of 11.6 percent.

Pay attention to the barrier

The following applies to both certificates: If the barrier is even touched, the bonus function does not apply. Investors then do not receive any bonus return. The securities become normal index certificates and investors can suffer heavy losses.

To prevent this from happening, you should keep an eye on the likelihood of a barrier breach. This is currently 39 percent for the DAX paper and 33 percent for the Euro-Stoxx counterpart. From a value of 70 percent, it is advisable to switch to a bonus certificate with a lower barrier. You can call up the code at https://t1p.de/xh89.