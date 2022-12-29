One of the most difficult coincidences to reach among the members of a round table is which socio-economic system reduces the percentage of poor people and raises the standard of living of the majority. Each participant sees or ignores reality through the prism of their beliefs, ideologies or conveniences.

If you criticize socialism you are right wing, capitalist and supporter of the rich; If you say you are looking for equality of economic income, you are a socialist and you present yourself as a defender of the poor, you get the sympathy of good people, but ignorant of the real results of the economic systems in the world.

This type of discussion is far from deciding the effectiveness of economic systems such as medicines and treatments for the sick. Their validity depends on whether they cure or not. And the discussion ends.

The Royal Spanish Academy defines socialism as a “System of social and economic organization based on the property and collective or state administration of the means of production and distribution of goods”, and capitalism as “an economic system whose foundations are the property deprived of the means of production and the freedom of the market”.

Among the countries that during the 20th or 21st century practiced or practice socialism, also called “State Capitalism” are Mao’s China, Russia or the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics with Lenin and Stalin and countries of Eastern Europe. Other 20th and 21st century socialists include East Germany, North Vietnam, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Among the countries where capitalism prevailed are the United States, Canada, Chile, West Germany, Japan and Switzerland. Many countries are called mixed, depending on the ruler in turn they are closer to one system or another, like Mexico.

In order to thoroughly analyze this controversial alternative and reach conclusions based on reality, logic and experience, I wrote a small book titled Capitalism or Socialism, published by amazon.com, in which I demonstrate with figures and historical facts, which system reduces poverty and respects life, property, and liberty, and which one increases poverty, emigration and justifies expenses in the name of a mythical equality of income and the fight against poverty.