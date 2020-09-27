Italians have just massively supported a drastic cut in the number of their parliamentarians. In a referendum held between Sunday and Monday, 70% of voters approved that the next Parliament have 345 fewer representatives, reducing it from 945 to 600 deputies and senators. The measure will mean savings of up to 100 million euros per year. A review of the situation in other European countries holds surprises, the number of representatives is generally high, and several have considered following in the footsteps of Italy. Although they take the step.

Germany Surplus of seats in the Bundestag

Conceived to host no more than 598 deputies, the Bundestag suffers from gigantism with its current 709 parliamentarians and threatens to exceed 800 after the next elections due to the convoluted system of granting the so-called transitional and compensatory seats. These arise in a supplementary way and by a complicated mechanism after the distribution of the seats of the two electoral lists in the elections, one for direct mandates and the second for the list of parties. To prevent the number of deputies from continuing to increase in the autumn 2021 elections, the parties of the grand coalition reached a minimum and provisional commitment a month ago to cut those extra seats. But they failed to agree, as required by the German Constitutional Court, to reduce the number of electoral districts from the current 299 to less than 280, a measure that would actually allow a significant reduction in the number of deputies. It will probably not be until the next legislature when a sufficient majority in the lower house can be counted on to approve the necessary reform so that the Bundestag again has no more than 600 parliamentarians.

UK Postponements in both Chambers

For ten years, successive governments have postponed the proposal of a committee of the House of Commons to reduce the number of its members from 650 to 600. There is not a problem of excess, but of representation. The size of the constituencies ranges from more than 100,000 to just over half. But the revision of the electoral maps by an independent commission has consequences for the number of seats that the parties would obtain. The House of Lords, which will soon exceed 800 members, is the largest in the world after the Chinese National People’s Congress. Successive governments also postpone their downsizing, because leaders would lose their power to reward those who have supported them.

France Eternal promise in election time

The reduction in the number of parliamentarians in France was one of Emmanuel Macron’s promises when he was a candidate for the 2017 presidential elections. But, three years and four months after his arrival at the Elysee Palace, this promise has not yet come true . The French government launched an institutional reform in 2018, but it was suspended. In August 2019, the then Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, tried again. He presented a constitutional bill for the renewal of democratic life that provides for a 2% reduction in the number of parliamentarians. If approved, France would have 433 deputies and 261 senators, compared to 577 and 348 respectively that there are now. It also provides for the election of 20% of the seats in the National Assembly through a proportional representation system, instead of the two-round majority in force until now. For the moment, institutional reform is in limbo. The bills have not yet been included in the National Assembly’s agenda, examined in committee, or debated in public session.

Belgium The Senate, towards an Assembly of Citizens?

The legislative column of this federal country with delicate cultural and linguistic balances is based on the House of Representatives and the Senate. The first has 150 deputies elected by universal suffrage; 62 French speakers and 88 Dutch. Today 41% of its members are women. It is in the second, the Senate, where the focus of political debate on ‘utility’ has been placed. Since its last reform, in May 2014, this chamber is an Assembly of Regions. It is made up of 60 members, 50 appointed by regional parliaments and communities (such as the German or Francophone of the Brussels-Capital region, for example). The remaining 10 senators are selected based on electoral results. On July 20, the French-speaking Greens of Eccolo presented a proposal for the Senate to become an Assembly of Citizens (with between 75 and 150 Belgian nationals or permanent residents, over 16 years of age and representative of the country’s society ). In Belgium referendums are only a municipal or regional option. This is one of the few countries in which national popular consultations are not contemplated; it would have to trigger a constitutional change.

Greece A forgotten proposal in a drawer

Cyclically voices emerge among Greek political parties that advocate a reduction in the number of parliamentarians to achieve savings for the public coffers. And that the Hellenic country has a single chamber made up of 300 members, a lower number than other nations around it. The last time the issue was addressed was in 2014, when then-Prime Minister Antonis Samaras proposed a reduction to 250 seats, but the measure did not go ahead. Also the current head of government, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, proposed in the past along with other legislators to reduce Parliament to 200 members, although this reform was forgotten in a drawer.

Texts: Juan Jarcos Barrena (Berlin), Íñigo Gurruchaga (London), Beatriz Juez (Paris), Salvador Arroyo (Brussels) and Darío Menor (Rome).