Have you ever seen something whose name is very attractive but that thing or thing is equally badass? Do not force your mind to think about it. Here we tell you about one such thing that is sticking to your body all the time…

What are love handles?

– What do you call the fat deposited around your belt, ie, the lower part of the waist … the fatness has increased, the waist has become very wide … so much fat has gone up etc. But in medical language, this fat hanging on both sides of the lower back is called love-handles.



They have more problems

-Love handles problem is usually seen more in those people who do seating jobs. Because these people are sitting in the same place for many hours continuously and usually sitting here, eating and drinking also goes on.

Because of this feature, pear naturally forms calcium in bones.

Method to remove fat in lower back

– In this case, a thick layer of fat starts to accumulate on both sides of their waist. Which increases with time. If you want to maintain the fitness of your body, then it is very important for you to reduce this fat. That is, you have to take some measures to get rid of your love handles.

This is an effective solution

-So start your day with a healthy dish to remove your love handles with love. A delicious dish that is delicious to eat, it also takes just 2 minutes to make.



You have to make delicious smoothies

– To reduce the lavage handles, you must consume a delicious smoothie every day. To prepare it, you need 1 bowl of curd and 2 bananas. Prepare smoothie by mixing these two things together.

These 5 reasons for diarrhea are very surprising, it will be difficult to believe

Now you add 1 teaspoon honey and 2 crushed green cardamom. Your smoothie is ready. You have to eat it every day in the morning for breakfast. Or can also eat it as the first dish of the day.

-If you find it too sweet, you can remove honey from it. But grind green cardamom and mix well. Only after consuming it for 4 weeks, you will see a decrease in the size of your love handles and a jump in energy levels.



Our talk with you …

-We avoid telling you about the consumption of such things in our articles and features, which harm your health. Such as supplement tablets or powders. If you want to tell about this, then we make it clear that you should consume these things only after the advice of the doctor.

Because of this feature, pear naturally forms calcium in bones.

– They do this because every person’s health situation is different. If any of our readers have any serious disease or allergy, then we cannot advise them to eat anything in the food that would harm them.

– In this case, only your doctors can give you the right opinion. We simply bring to the knowledge of our readers what options you have to overcome your problems. After this, you can take the advice of your family doctor in choosing the right option according to your health.