in your report Social panorama 2021, ECLAC reviews the impact of covid-19 on all aspects of social life in the region. Among other topics, it analyzes the inequalities in mortality by ethnic group. Regarding Mexico, it finds that the percentage of state indigenous population is directly proportional to the lethality due to this virus (p. 130). Thus, in the entities whose original inhabitants are more than half of the population, they suffer a 2.4 higher lethality from SARS-CoV-2 than the non-indigenous. However, there is a covariation between state poverty and the percentage of indigenous population. The states with the most shortages, such as Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero, have a high proportion of this group and show the worst health indicators referring to both the conditions indicated and the services of the sector, and they are also those with the highest general mortality. They also have a very low percentage of insured; for example, in Chiapas it is only 18 percent and health services are the ones with the most problems. It is, then, in these entities where health care was clearly exceeded.

Unlike other countries where it depends to a greater extent on private providers, in Mexico the dissimilarities in quality depend directly on the strength of public services, which is highly variable. The breadth of those offered by social security institutes is a decisive element, since they tend to have integrated networks between care at all levels of complexity. It is in rural areas where the greatest problems exist, as well as in rapidly growing suburban regions.

In the former, two situations tend to coincide, since there are a large number of communities with a small population that live far from a health center or field hospital. In addition, they tend to be few insured or temporary. In rapidly growing suburban areas there is high population mobility, both within and between areas. Here too there may be few insured or they are temporary.

The solutions to the problem include particularities in each case, but they have in common an important strengthening of first level care and the participation of the population directly involved, that is, comprehensive and integrated primary care, as proposed by the Ssa in Comprehensive and integrated primary health care (ATP-I MX) in 2019. As is evident, in all cases the characteristics of the places in which intervention is intended must be known. This publication includes a quantitative and qualitative methodology to generate this knowledge, which includes “walking the territories”, as well as the possibility of accurately estimating what needs to be purchased to equip rural units and what health personnel is necessary to keep them running. seven days a week 24 hours. Needless to say, a theoretical model cannot be applied from the outside and from a desk.

Although the basic approaches are the same for the countryside and suburban areas, there are important differences related to family structure and women’s work outside the home, which implies significant displacement and new child-rearing patterns. This has an immediate impact on voluntary community work and therefore on the way in which women can participate in it and in health committees. Rather, it would be necessary to incorporate social workers and promoters in those places and provide the health committees with training with gender equity and representation of the three central actors: the user rights holders, the health workers and the managers, an experienced employer in the unique Brazilian health system.

The ECLAC report also analyzes the lack of health service coverage due to job loss. This aspect is not a concern in Mexico, given that the affiliation to the IMSS prior to the pandemic has been exceeded. In addition, during it, covid patients were treated regardless of their affiliation. What happened, however, is that the treatment of other serious illnesses was postponed, which caused a significant impact on general mortality, an issue that would have to be analyzed further to unravel the proportion of undiagnosed covid and excess mortality due to other diseases. Causes.