To reduce the risk of heart disease, such as heart stroke and heart attack, and to stay safe from cardiovascular disease, it is important to be aware of your heart’s needs. This is most needed by those who are in a sitting job. Because sitting in the same place for many hours continuously affects the health of the heart.

World Heart Day is celebrated on 29 September every year to spread awareness about heart health. It is just an effort to attract the attention of people around the world to the health of the heart.

At this time it has become even more important to keep the heart healthy in the era of Covid-19. Because if the heart is a little weak then the coronavirus will get an opportunity to dominate your body. Learn here how you can keep your heart healthy with a sitting job…

Constrain blood flow by sitting continuously

Heart attack is increasing among youth

You may be surprised that at one time, the cardiovascular disease, which is occurring at the age of 55 plus, has started to engulf even 25 years of youth. Not only this, half of the total heart attack cases in our country are of people whose age is below 50 years.

In this half number also 25 percent people are those whose age is less than 40 years. From these figures you can guess how fast heart diseases are making our society sick. Especially our youth.



How to avoid sitting jobs from heart attack

People who sit in one place for several hours after taking care of certain things in their daily life can keep the heart healthy. For this, the things you need to know are being told here…

– Anjali Malhotra, officer associated with World Heart Federation’s campaign #UseHeart, is giving some special ways to defeat cardiovascular diseases, which are also very easy …

Do stretching while sitting on the seat

Do micro exercises

Due to hours of sitting jobs and lockdown, physical activities are not possible in daily routine. In such a situation, you should increase your knowledge about those subtle exercises, which you can take between 2 to 3 minutes during work, in between.

– These subtle exercises help in maintaining the right level of blood circulation in your body. This does not disrupt the pumping process of your heart and maintains the flow of blood throughout the body.

Some changes are necessary in food

-Seating job owners should take care of certain things in their diet. Like, eat less spices…

Good change is required in food and drink

– That is, your food should not be too spicy.

– Reduce the use of deep fried items in food, instead of them include fruit salad, vegetable salad, dry fruits and boiled vegetables.

– Stay away from canned foods and packed ready to eat foods as much as possible. Because they contain a large amount of preservatives, they also have high fat.

Get enough sleep

– Taking sleep is not only important for the health of our eyes but also for the health of our brain, heart and whole body. Because when we are sleeping, our body is repairing damaged cells.

During the job, you can do this exercise only by sitting in the chair

– In such people, who do not get full sleep for 7 to 8 hours, there is more possibility of internal weakness and diseases in their body.

It is important to be happy

To be happy, it is important that you remain stress free. Because stress is the cause of most diseases of our heart and mind. Circumstances which you are not able to adapt according to yourself, it is better that you adapt yourself accordingly.

-This is a key to live a life of peace and happiness. Anyway, it is better that we all live a healthy life, which is full of happiness. Because no matter how long a stressful life is, it is cumbersome and gives no happiness.

