Health Minister Lauterbach has announced a campaign about the risks of cannabis. There will still be “minor changes” to his draft law.

Berlin – The legalization of cannabis as a stimulant is a controversial topic in Germany. If legalization itself isn’t the subject of discussion, traffic light’s way of making cannabis available to the general public is a topic that is being discussed. In October 2022, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) laid down the cornerstones of a possible cannabis law. Before the planned extensive legalization, Lauterbach wants to educate the population about its dangers. “We will run a major campaign parallel to the legislation to draw attention to the risks of cannabis consumption,” said the SPD politician in the Rheinische Post from Wednesday (9 August).

Lauterbach plans risk campaign to “push back cannabis use among young people”

Cannabis is particularly harmful to the still-growing brain. “The brain is still being remodeled up to the age of 25. Anyone who consumes in this age phase is particularly harmful,” said Lauterbach. He wants to “reduce cannabis use among young people and make it safer for those who want to use it”. According to the Minister of Health, he expects that the federal cabinet will deal with his ministry’s draft law on cannabis approval in the coming week. There will be “small changes”. Lauterbach did not give any details.

A few days before the risk campaign was announced, adolescent doctors had confirmed their fears that the planned legalization of cannabis could damage the health of minors. “The fact that the protection of minors is a central element of the law seems like an alibi statement to us in view of a significantly expanded market and the normalization of cannabis consumption in public,” said Thomas Fischbach, President of the Professional Association of Paediatricians (BVKJ), in an interview with the New Osnabrück newspaper.

Adolescent doctors reiterate concerns about cannabis legalization

“The risk that young people, whose brains are not yet mature, suffer health damage from cannabis use is not sufficiently addressed. Mr. Lauterbach has to answer specifically how he wants to protect young people. That’s still pending,” said the BVKJ at the end of July. In a joint statement, professional associations of youth doctors and psychiatrists called for improvements in the protection of minors.

In principle, the youth doctors are not against getting cannabis out of the dirty corner, BVKJ President Fischbach made it clear. And adolescents who consume should not be punished anyway, but should be helped with appropriate early intervention programs. “But we see the protection of minors in danger, despite all protestations to the contrary.” It was also heard from German psychotherapists that they support the cannabis plans.

Cannabis use among adolescents has increased over the past decade

Loud Information from the Federal Ministry of Health around 8.8 percent of German adults used cannabis at least once in 2021. numbers of Federal Center for Health Education show that the proportion of adolescents aged 12 to 17 who had used cannabis in the 12 months prior to the survey increased from 4.6 percent in 2011 to 7.6 percent in 2021. The results of the study also showed that one in four regular cannabis users had “problematic” use.

With the law, Lauterbach wants to allow the cultivation and sale of cannabis within special associations, so-called cannabis clubs, under possibly strict rules. In addition, adults should have 25 grams of the intoxicant and be allowed to grow a maximum of three plants for their own use. With their project, the traffic light is facing a mammoth project. “We have more than 80 million inhabitants, this will be the largest legal cannabis market in the world,” explained cannabis expert Niklas Kouparanis in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA and pointed out impending problems. In addition, a UN agreement could stand in the way of cannabis legalization in Germany. (aa/dpa)

