If you live near the Mexico City and you want to escape to a beach, your options have expanded. The inauguration of the new Barranca Larga-Ventanilla highway it will permit you Get to Puerto Escondido in less time.

This new road promises to reduce up to four hours travel time from the capital of Oaxaca to Puerto Escondido; butHow far is it from Mexico City to the beaches of Oaxaca?? Here we tell you.

According to data from Google Maps, currently traveling from CDMX to Puerto Escondido will take you 9 hours; However, this time may vary due to various factors such as the stops you make along the way, the speed at which you travel, among others.

It should be noted that before the Barranca Larga-Ventanilla highway opened, traveling from the country's capital to the beaches of Oaxaca took more than 12 hours, which reduces travel time from 3 to 4 hours.

It is important to highlight that this new highway has two traffic lanes and shoulders, two toll plazas, 15 interchanges and accesses, 10 bridges, three viaducts and three tunnels, in addition to beautiful landscapes.

Likewise, for the inauguration, passage through this highway is currently completely free; However, starting at the end of September 2024 there will be a cost that will be applied to visitors from other states of the Republic and for cargo transportation.

This new road belongs to Federal Roads and Bridges (Capufe), a department that will announce the cost of the toll plazas on the Barranca Larga-Ventanilla highway.

(Photo: Unknown Mexico)

Furthermore, as it belongs to Capufe, traveling on this road will give you access to various services such as road assistance (tow truck, tire change, water for radiator, etc.), emergency care and pre-hospital medical care.

In addition to Mexico City, other states that will benefit from this highway are Puebla, Guerrero and the State of Mexico; from where you can travel to Puerto Escondido, Huatulco, Salina Cruz, Zipolite, Mazunte and many more Oaxacan destinations.