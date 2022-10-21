Venados de Mazatlán took the series against Mayos de Navojoa, and their sixth win of the season, by beating the Tribe 2-1, in a good pitching duel.

Today, the Reds open the series in Mochis, at 7:30 p.m., with Juan Pablo Tellez.

The game was a solid pitching grip between Alejandro Soto and Edgar Torres. It was not until the close of the fifth inning, when the Venados went ahead with a single by Luis Jiménez, who later reached the promised land, with a triple that took an alley through the central field of Josuan Hernández, so that Jiménez stepped on the rubber .

Ricky Álvarez hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Josuan Hernández, making it 2-0.

for the seventh, Mayos responded with a runbefore a relief from the Reds that complicated the road, Zack Kintley had reached second with a double and reached home with an infieldhit by Ian Sagdal.

on the mound

Alejandro Soto had a good job, with five innings where did not allow a rungave him three hits, prescribed four strikeouts and gave away two walks.

The relief came: Demetrio Gutiérrez, Roberto Espinosa, Isidro Márquez Jr, Óscar Félix, Marco Rivas and Elkin Alcalá, who signed up for his fifth rescue.

For Mayos, Édgar Torres was defeated, despite a good job of seven innings and two runs.