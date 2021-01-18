Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

For the first time in 15 years, specifically from March 2005, Liverpool failed to score any goal during 3 consecutive matches, after they tied with Manchester United in the “19 round” of the “Premier League”. The website “Opta”, which specializes in records and statistics, stated that the “Reds” became the third champions of the league not to score in 3 consecutive matches, after Arsenal had preceded him in the 1998-1999 season and Leicester in the 2016-2017 season.

Opta numbers also indicated that Liverpool had not won 4 consecutive Premier League matches, since last December 19, when they beat Crystal Palace 7-0, did not win, but fell into a draw 3 times and lost once, which started with West Ham. 1-1, Newcastle 0-0, and then lost to West Bromwich Albion 0 -1, and finally a draw with Manchester United 0-0, and the “Derby” match between Liverpool and Manchester United also witnessed another record, when the “Red Devils” succeeded in depriving Liverpool have scored a goal at home for the first time since October 2018.

On the other hand, “United” succeeded in continuing his wonderful series in the “Premier League” outside home, where he has not lost since last November when he fell against Arsenal, and since then United have played 16 consecutive away matches, of which he has not lost any of them, and “United” has only one game left. , In order to equal their previous record set in September 1999, when he played 17 matches unbeaten away from home.