A.A lot can be done with lignin, the natural glue that holds the cellulose fibers in wood together. The aroma substance vanillin can be produced from this in a chemical process, as recently shown by researchers at the University of Mainz. Experts are even more astonished by a further development at the Technical University of Graz: Stefan Spirk from the Institute for Bio-based Products and Paper Technology has succeeded in producing liquid electrolytes for redox flow batteries from this vanillin, which was created from the lignin. Most of these electricity storage systems, which are considered by many to be one of the beacons of hope if the energy transition is to succeed, are operated with electrolytes, but they contain rare materials that are dangerous to health.

Spirk and his team extract a natural polymer from the lignin that is soluble in water. It has the ability to store electrons and release them again, so it can, for example, buffer excess electricity from wind and solar systems until it is needed again. Using a prototype that stores three kilowatt hours, the Graz researchers have proven that their electrolyte basically works.

Parallel to this Austrian development, the Jena professor Ulrich Schubert has developed an almost equally environmentally friendly electrolyte for redox flow batteries. A few years ago he co-founded the Jena Batteries company, which produced plastic-based electrolytes that are dissolved in plain salt water. The chemist Schubert did not want to rest on this success, however, because the environmentally friendly electrolyte requires a temperature management system that reduces the efficiency. The battery must be cooled because it cannot be charged or discharged if the temperature is too high. Schubert’s new electrolyte is more tolerant, it can withstand 60 degrees Celsius. Iron is added to the soluble plastic, which is also the basis here. In this way, the researchers succeeded in significantly reducing the temperature sensitivity.

Redox flow batteries consist of a reaction space into which two liquid electrolytes from two external tanks are pumped. They come close, but don’t touch because a membrane separates them. The reaction space is limited by two electrodes. When charging, one of the two electrolytes absorbs electrons, when discharging it releases them again, so the batteries can be charged by simply exchanging the liquid. The capacity of the battery depends primarily on the size of the tanks. They are ideal for stationary operation, i.e. as a buffer for green electricity. If you want to store more, the tank is simply enlarged.

The Oldenburg energy supplier EWE is pursuing the most ambitious project. Water is filled in two caverns in a salt dome, each with a capacity of 100 million liters. It dissolves the surrounding salt, so it turns into salt water. The aim is to dissolve polymers that enable the electrolytes to store and release electrons. Such a battery with a capacity of 700 megawatt hours could supply the whole of Berlin with electricity for one hour.

The Brine 4 Power (Brine stands for brine) project was originally supposed to go into operation in 2023. But project developer Timo Di Nardo is not yet satisfied with the quality of the electrolytes. In addition, it is not certain that EWE can make money with this storage facility, although such buffers are becoming increasingly important. After all, with the phasing out of coal and nuclear energy, the electricity supply is becoming more and more weather-dependent.