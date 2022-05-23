The developer 34BigThings announced that the racing sequel Redout 2 it has been slightly postponed and its release has therefore been postponed to June 16.

The team broke the news to fans via their official Twitter account. Originally, the WipEout-inspired title was supposed to arrive this week. However, the team is taking a few more weeks of time to develop the project. “This will help us ensure that we offer the best gaming experience for everyone“, he has declared.

Redout 2 promises exhilarating futuristic races across 36 unique circuits, all of which have mirror versions for a total of 72 possible circuits. There is an extensive single player campaign, Arena Races, Time Attacks, Last Man Standing and Boss Racing modes, all included. And of course, online multiplayer with up to 12 players competing to prove they are the best anti-gravity driver.

Hello Redout fans, We know you have been eagerly awaiting the release of Redout 2 later this month, but unfortunately, the fastest racer in the universe needs just a little more development time before it’s ready to go and will now launch on June 16 on PC, PS5 | 4 , XSX | X1 & Switch pic.twitter.com/ttlu68cTEZ – Redout 2 (@ redout2game) May 20, 2022



You will be able to stand out from the crowd even in the look department, with a complete suite of possible customizations. This includes replacing powertrains, intercoolers, stabilizers, and cosmetic things like spoilers, paints, and more. And of course, there will be plenty of new items to earn thanks to the regularly added seasons and custom content after launch.

