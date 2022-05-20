The development team of Redout 2 announced that the game was postponed. The new release date is June 16, 2022. The game will be released on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.

The game was expected on May 26, 2022, so the postponement came within a whisker of the release. At the very least, the wait for Redout 2 won’t be too long.

As regards the reasons behind the referencethe team writes via Twitter: “Hi Redout fans, we know you have been waiting for the release of Redout 2 set for the end of this month, but unfortunately the fastest racing game in the universe needs a little more. development time before it’s ready to go and will now be released on June 16 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Switch. ”

Redout 2 is a futuristic racing game, a kind of spiritual sequel to the Wipeout series. The players are driving sci-fi-style vehicles and must drive within paths, built on a now abandoned planet Earth. It will include 36 unique circuits, with hundreds of events and modes, with arena races, timed races, boss battles and more. Of course, there will also be multiplayer and the ability to customize your vehicles.

Finally, we leave you to the Redout 2 gameplay trailer.