After a first installment with very favorable reviews, the anti-gravity racing video game opens on May 26.

With Wipeout and F-Zero, the video game world had a great boom for futuristic races in the 90s. This continued for several years of the new century, but for some time now they are more protagonists due to their absence despite the insistence of his faithful followers for a new installment. To fill this void came several releases in the past decade that are now followed by Redout 2.

Redout 2 Anti-Gravity Racing Coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and SwitchSaber Interactive and 34BigThings srl have today confirmed the release of the second installment of the franchise this May 26 on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, accompanying the announcement with a new trailer that makes clear the ambition of its developers with this title.

Those who played the first Redout, or Wipeout or F-Zero, already know what to expect: an anti-gravity racing game where heart-stopping speeds are reached. It does so thanks to an intuitive driving system, “which makes Redout 2 the bomb as a casual gamebut that also rewards those who are prepared to completely dominate the game”, assure its authors in their purchase form.

Saber Interactive and 34BigThings srl are selling a proposal with an extensive career mode where you can put your foot down in a total of 36 circuits, and a multiplayer mode for 12 users on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, six in the case of the Nintendo Switch version. Likewise, there will be seasons including unique aesthetic rewards, with the goal of making Redout 2 a game with plenty of customization options. Finally, the arrival of a photo mode.

By the way, a few weeks ago the landing in the expansion pack of Nintendo Switch Online of F-Zero for Nintendo 64 was reported, so subscribers can play this classic while making time for this May 26.

