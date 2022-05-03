The release date of Redout 2 has been programmed. The title will be released on May 26, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. In these hours, the announcement of Saber Interactive and the developer 34BigThings arrives. In correspondence with the presentation of the release date, a brand new trailer was also released.

Redout 2 focuses on futuristic racing action and starts with 36 tracks, each of which can be played backwards, for a total of 72 routes. Game modes include single player campaign and competitive online multiplayer for up to 12 players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and up to six players on Switch.

According to the manufacturer, in Redout 2 you will be able to customize your vehicle with a “wide range of options” and thus be able to tackle challenges “tailored to your preferences using Redout 2’s advanced calibration system”.

The 34BigThings developers promise that the game will be easy to learn and play thanks to an “intuitive help system”. But it will also be difficult to master as the vehicles will reach speeds of over 1000km / h.

Either way, you’ll be able to whiz into Redout 2’s futuristic vehicles from May 26th.

