Following in the footsteps of Catalonia, the Government could implement free menstrual products throughout Spain. This was announced this morning by the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondoin statements to journalists after meeting in Barcelona with the Minister of Equality and Feminism of the Generalitat, Eva Minor.

«We have learned more about this measure. We are going to evaluate it, we are going to study it. It seems pioneering to us,” he added. Round. The minister has highlighted the “complete harmony” with the Catalan Ministry in terms of equality policies and has highlighted the fact that Catalonia has launched four care centers for women victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day.

The minister has regretted the confirmation of a victim of sexist violence in Rioja in October of last year, with which there are now 48 women murdered and 9 minors due to this type of violence in 2024, reports Ep. Although he affirms that it is the lowest figure in the historical series, he believes that it is “a social and democratic failure that these murders occur.”

About the presentation this Wednesday in Barcelona of the System VioGén2, believes that it implies greater coordination, also with the Mossos d’Esquadra, and that it will mean “an important advance in the protection of victims.”









He assures that progress is being made in the State Pact against Sexist Violence and He points out that the meetings are going “on the right track.” He has also highlighted that Catalonia also wants to make a pact against this type of violence.

The Catalan counselor stated that at the meeting all common topics and shared agendas were discussed “to see how we can work.” for the benefit of citizens».

Menor assures that they share political priorities, among them the eradication of sexist violence, and has thanked the Ministry for having given flexibility in the deadlines to promote equality projects with European funds.

They have also addressed the importance of coeducation and working on the conciliation strategy at the national level: “Catalonia wants to be a useful territory,” he said. Minor. Finally, Round He has described Catalonia as exemplary in equality policies and believes that it has a solidly established heritage of equality: “When we need to see where things are being done well, we turn to you.”