for the president Lopez Obrador The closing of this regular session of Congress was a triumph for him and a defeat for the conservative opposition as it advanced in the consolidation of his project: he had planned to have all his reforms approved and Congress approved them all.

First in San Lázaro in the thirty hours of the session from Tuesday to Wednesday in which Brunette It approved its thirteen initiatives without respecting in several cases the parliamentary due process by going to the appeal of urgent and obvious urgency and uploading them directly to the plenary session without ruling on them in commissions, as in the old PRI.

Thus, the barrage of minutes reached the Senate, which had already scheduled to close the session on Thursday night, but Ricardo Monreal he had to expand it to get his minutes and some of those that were pending there.

López Obrador’s other triumph was to keep the INAI deactivated by preventing it from meeting due to lack of a quorum and asked his legislators to make it disappear now! knowing that he lacks votes for his constitutional reform.

The morenista overturn that rejected Ricardo Salgado as counselor of the INAI led the opposition bloc to take the Senate rostrum and the ruling party to meet in an alternate venue. Thus, after being received by Lopez Obrador in his palace, accompanied by his pre-candidates, on Friday night, they returned to approve twenty minutes in five hours, among them, some at the constitutional level since in the absence of the opposition, with their 67 legislators they made a qualified majority and thus disappeared Insabi, Financiera Rural and the Conacyt, among others.

And the president rounded off his day with the fact that all his projects are already law until the Supreme Court, revert them at the time, if at all.

But meanwhile, his law is the law.

remnants

1. FAVORITE.- Marcelo Ebrard launched a direct message: Either there is a survey or there is a favorite or a favorite; you can’t do both. Saying that someone is a favorite is disrespectful to the people you have to ask. To this Claudia Sheinbaum responded: If there is a favorite: the fourth transformation. There will be revive;

2. DELIRIOUS.- Alejandro Solalinde has come to say that what he thinks Lopez Obrador it is what Jesus thought; that has traits of holiness; that God blessed us with a president like him, and most recently: that he is a prophet. I trust that the president does not believe it because then we would be in trouble; and

3. UNUSUAL.- A judge linked to the process Francisco Garduño, commissioner of the National Institute of Migration for his responsibility in the tragedy of the shelter of Juarez City that killed forty migrants. But the case will continue in freedom and in office! despite legal proceedings. Yes, they are different, as they say.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

